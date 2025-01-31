About Us  |  Our Sponsors  |  Sponsorship Opportunities 

Advocating for workers in the construction industry

An interview with Elizabeth Crowley, president of the Building Trades Employers’ Association

  • By Ralph R. Ortega

Adams administration cracks down on late payments to nonprofits

The mayor will make an executive order to create better communication channels between government and providers.

  • By Kelly Grace Price, NYN Media

Advancing a long career in child welfare to the next level

An interview with Jennifer March as she joins the New York Foundling.

  • By Kelly Grace Price, NYN Media

School-based nonprofit program loses $5.1 million grant

A contract termination has left the fate of I’Raise Girls & Boys International Corporation uncertain.

  • By Amanda Salazar

Paving paths to green jobs with HOPE

The 40-year old workforce development nonprofit unveils a new strategic plan centered on careers in the green economy.

  • By Phenix Kim

Opinion: Orthodox Jewish voters are not monolithic

Here’s what politicians need to know about a growing demographic that takes elections and politics very seriously.

  • By Rabbi Yeruchim Silber

From veteran to nonprofit housing leader

Jamal C. Robinson weaves his military experience as executive director of IMPACCT Brooklyn, a 60-year old nonprofit affordable housing developer.

  • By Phenix Kim, NYN Media

Opinion: Addressing the nursing shortage crisis starts with nursing faculty

Increased funding and other solutions will help to begin addressing this persistent problem.

  • By Jason Chapin, Esma Paljevic and Maureen Kroning, NYN Media

Fighting for New York immigrants as new federal attacks loom

An interview with Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of New York Immigration Coalition,

  • By Tim Murphy, NYN Media

Opinion: Cultural nonprofits are the unsung stewards of NYC

Why these organizations deserve our support

  • By Katie Dixon and Shaun Leonardo, NYN Media

Opinion: Ten child care policy priorities for New York in 2025

The state has the power to serve children and families; and they must seize that power and not kick the can down the road.

  • By Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, NYN Media

Opinion: Why NYC should pursue data-driven risk management

A win-win opportunity for timely payments to nonprofit organizations and more effective oversight.

  • By Jennifer Geiling, NYN Media

Grants available for LGBTQ+/transgender and gender non-conforming service organizations

Proposals are being sought for Women Forward NYC, a $43 million, 42 initiative living action plan for gender equity.

  • By NYN Media, NYN Media
City & State NY 012725

Ending homelessness, one person at a time

An interview with Frederick Shack, CEO of Urban Pathways

  • By Amanda Salazar, NYN Media

Educators for Excellence tell their stories

A collection of essays written by members of this nonprofit, women of color educator advocacy group.

  • By Laurel Dumont, NYN Media

Amida Care marks 20-year legacy of supporting New Yorkers with HIV

An interview with the organization’s CEO Doug Wirth.

  • By William Diep, NYN Media

The Jewish Board of Family and Children Services marks a milestone of helping New Yorkers

An interview with the 150-year-old nonprofit’s CEO Jeffrey Brenner

  • By Rich Mendez, NYN Media

NY Writers Coalition ending after nearly a quarter of a century of programming

Aaron Zimmerman, executive director of the nonprofit, discusses how the writing organization was created to provide workshops for New Yorkers with a love of writing, including those in “marginalized groups.”

  • By Laurel Dumont, NYN Media

Opinion: With another Trump presidency on the horizon, NYC needs to pay its damn bills

The city can move now on the more than $500 million it owes nonprofits before they face possible federal cuts in funding.

  • By John MacIntosh, NYN Media

Making sure older New Yorkers have meals on the holidays – and always

An interview with Citymeals on Meals CEO Beth Shapiro

  • By Tim Murphy, NYN Media

Giving students a head start into the media and entertainment industry

How the nonprofit Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network helps to bring state-of-the-art broadcast and production programs into New York schools.

  • By Phenix Kim, NYN Media