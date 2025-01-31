Nonprofits
Adams administration cracks down on late payments to nonprofits
The mayor will make an executive order to create better communication channels between government and providers.
Nonprofits
Advancing a long career in child welfare to the next level
An interview with Jennifer March as she joins the New York Foundling.
Nonprofits
School-based nonprofit program loses $5.1 million grant
A contract termination has left the fate of I’Raise Girls & Boys International Corporation uncertain.
Nonprofits
Paving paths to green jobs with HOPE
The 40-year old workforce development nonprofit unveils a new strategic plan centered on careers in the green economy.
Nonprofits
Opinion: Orthodox Jewish voters are not monolithic
Here’s what politicians need to know about a growing demographic that takes elections and politics very seriously.
Nonprofits
From veteran to nonprofit housing leader
Jamal C. Robinson weaves his military experience as executive director of IMPACCT Brooklyn, a 60-year old nonprofit affordable housing developer.
Nonprofits
Opinion: Addressing the nursing shortage crisis starts with nursing faculty
Increased funding and other solutions will help to begin addressing this persistent problem.
Nonprofits
Fighting for New York immigrants as new federal attacks loom
An interview with Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of New York Immigration Coalition,
Nonprofits
Opinion: Cultural nonprofits are the unsung stewards of NYC
Why these organizations deserve our support
Nonprofits
Opinion: Ten child care policy priorities for New York in 2025
The state has the power to serve children and families; and they must seize that power and not kick the can down the road.
Nonprofits
Opinion: Why NYC should pursue data-driven risk management
A win-win opportunity for timely payments to nonprofit organizations and more effective oversight.
Nonprofits
Grants available for LGBTQ+/transgender and gender non-conforming service organizations
Proposals are being sought for Women Forward NYC, a $43 million, 42 initiative living action plan for gender equity.
Nonprofits
Ending homelessness, one person at a time
An interview with Frederick Shack, CEO of Urban Pathways
Nonprofits
Educators for Excellence tell their stories
A collection of essays written by members of this nonprofit, women of color educator advocacy group.
Nonprofits
Amida Care marks 20-year legacy of supporting New Yorkers with HIV
An interview with the organization’s CEO Doug Wirth.
Nonprofits
The Jewish Board of Family and Children Services marks a milestone of helping New Yorkers
An interview with the 150-year-old nonprofit’s CEO Jeffrey Brenner
Nonprofits
NY Writers Coalition ending after nearly a quarter of a century of programming
Aaron Zimmerman, executive director of the nonprofit, discusses how the writing organization was created to provide workshops for New Yorkers with a love of writing, including those in “marginalized groups.”
Nonprofits
Opinion: With another Trump presidency on the horizon, NYC needs to pay its damn bills
The city can move now on the more than $500 million it owes nonprofits before they face possible federal cuts in funding.
Nonprofits
Making sure older New Yorkers have meals on the holidays – and always
An interview with Citymeals on Meals CEO Beth Shapiro
Nonprofits