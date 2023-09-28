Policy

Incumbents are the first to sign up for fledgling state campaign finance program

The new program hit a milestone as questions still linger about controversial tweaks.

Advocates hope public campaign financing will lower the bar to run for office.

Advocates hope public campaign financing will lower the bar to run for office. eyecrave productions / Getty Images

By Rebecca C. Lewis

|

Advocates for public campaign financing at the state level are celebrating a milestone of 100 candidates registering with the fledgling program. Although candidates still need to await Gov. Kathy Hochul’s action on legislation that would change aspects of the program, a mix of incumbents, non-incumbents, Democrats and Republicans have already signed up in hopes of qualifying for public matching funds. 

“This important milestone affirms what campaigns and voters already know: that public financing of campaigns is the best way to connect candidates with their constituencies and amplify the voices of everyday New Yorkers in our politics,” Betsy Gotbaum, executive director of Citizens Union, said in a statement. “As we celebrate the first 100 campaigns to join the New York Public Campaign Finance Program, we encourage all candidates to participate.”

Democratic incumbents currently make up the plurality of candidates who have signed up for the state’s new public campaign finance program, with a total of 44 across the state Senate, Assembly and comptroller’s office already registered. Democrats were the champions of introducing public matching funds into state races, so the breakdown is unsurprising. 

Incumbents from both parties also make up the majority of those already registered, with 65 in total having signed up to receive matching funds. So far, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is the only statewide candidate to sign up for the program. Lawmakers in June approved legislation that critics said would gut the program and make it far more favorable to incumbents. Advocates for campaign financing, as well as some editorial boards, have called on Hochul to veto those changes to keep the program as is. 

Under the current rules, only donations between $5 and $250 are matchable. If a donor gives more than that, a candidate can no longer receive matching funds for what that donor gave. For example, if someone gave $250 one month, then another $250 a different month, the original donation would no longer be eligible for matching funds unless the candidate returned the excess. But under the changes approved by lawmakers awaiting Hochul’s signature, the first $250 of any donation would be eligible under the program. For example, if a donor maxed out their contribution at $10,000 for a state Senate candidate, that candidate would still receive matching funds for the first $250 of that donation. 

The legislation also increases fundraising threshold requirements in order to qualify for the program at all, which critics say will make it harder for first-time candidates and challengers to benefit from the program.

Under the program, candidates for statewide office can get up to $3.5 million per election cycle, while candidates for state Senate can get up to $375,000 and candidates for Assembly can get up to $175,000. Matching rates vary depending on the office and amount donated as well.

Republicans opposed both the creation of a public campaign finance program as well as the changes approved by Democrats, but that has not deterred them from taking part either. So far, 29 Republicans, including many currently in office, have registered for the program. While that number is still far less than the total number of Democrats who seek to make use of public funds, it’s clear that ideological objections to the program will not stop many from taking part.

Right now, the program has attracted far more incumbents than challengers – but there is still over a year before the 2024 elections so that can still change. The state Public Campaign Finance Board has not made any matching funds payments yet and many more candidates are likely to announce in the coming months who may register for the program.

Policy Case Studies
Powered By
Browse The Atlas full case study database or read more case studies about Policy.
Smart Loading Zones in Pittsburgh Manage Curbside Congestion
Pittsburgh, PA
Housing First policy in Finland provides long-term housing & stability to homeless populations
Finland
Cary, NC Used AI to Develop and Pass Its Policy Recommendations for E-Scooters with the Town Council
Cary, NC
BROWSE LOCAL GOV CASE STUDIES

NEXT STORY: NYC to migrants: ‘You are better off going to a more affordable city’

X
This website uses cookies to enhance user experience and to analyze performance and traffic on our website. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. Learn More / Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Accept Cookies
X
Cookie Preferences Cookie List

Do Not Sell My Personal Information

When you visit our website, we store cookies on your browser to collect information. The information collected might relate to you, your preferences or your device, and is mostly used to make the site work as you expect it to and to provide a more personalized web experience. However, you can choose not to allow certain types of cookies, which may impact your experience of the site and the services we are able to offer. Click on the different category headings to find out more and change our default settings according to your preference. You cannot opt-out of our First Party Strictly Necessary Cookies as they are deployed in order to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting the cookie banner and remembering your settings, to log into your account, to redirect you when you log out, etc.). For more information about the First and Third Party Cookies used please follow this link.

Allow All Cookies

Manage Consent Preferences

Strictly Necessary Cookies - Always Active

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Sale of Personal Data, Targeting & Social Media Cookies

Under the California Consumer Privacy Act, you have the right to opt-out of the sale of your personal information to third parties. These cookies collect information for analytics and to personalize your experience with targeted ads. You may exercise your right to opt out of the sale of personal information by using this toggle switch. If you opt out we will not be able to offer you personalised ads and will not hand over your personal information to any third parties. Additionally, you may contact our legal department for further clarification about your rights as a California consumer by using this Exercise My Rights link

If you have enabled privacy controls on your browser (such as a plugin), we have to take that as a valid request to opt-out. Therefore we would not be able to track your activity through the web. This may affect our ability to personalize ads according to your preferences.

Targeting cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.

Social media cookies are set by a range of social media services that we have added to the site to enable you to share our content with your friends and networks. They are capable of tracking your browser across other sites and building up a profile of your interests. This may impact the content and messages you see on other websites you visit. If you do not allow these cookies you may not be able to use or see these sharing tools.

If you want to opt out of all of our lead reports and lists, please submit a privacy request at our Do Not Sell page.

Save Settings
Cookie Preferences Cookie List

Cookie List

A cookie is a small piece of data (text file) that a website – when visited by a user – asks your browser to store on your device in order to remember information about you, such as your language preference or login information. Those cookies are set by us and called first-party cookies. We also use third-party cookies – which are cookies from a domain different than the domain of the website you are visiting – for our advertising and marketing efforts. More specifically, we use cookies and other tracking technologies for the following purposes:

Strictly Necessary Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Functional Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Performance Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org to learn more.

Sale of Personal Data

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices, browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this website.

Social Media Cookies

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices, browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this website.

Targeting Cookies

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices, browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this website.